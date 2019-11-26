|
WOONSOCKET - Lilio J. Gentili, 94, formerly of Olympia Ave, died, Friday, November 22, 2019 in Oakland Grove Rehabilitation Center with his family by his side. He was the husband of the late Marjorie (Scott) Gentili.
Born in Woonsocket, son of the late Severino and Agnes (Mariotti) Gentili.
He was a United State Army Veteran serving in WWII from 1943-1946 and received the Purple Heart twice for being twice wounded during the Invasion of Normandy. He was a former member of the Italian Workingmens Club. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Lilio worked in the textile industry for 50 years and was a Supervisor at Falls Yarn Mills and Hanora Spinning.
He is survived by his son Dennis Gentili of Woonsocket. 2 granddaughters, Jill Gentili of Louisville, KY and Jodi Gentili of New York City, NY. 5 brothers, Ronaldo Gentile of Cumberland, Thomas Gentile of Georgia, Robert Gentile, Elmo Gentile, and Raymond "Butch" Gentile all of Woonsocket, 2 sisters, Nancy Turgeon of Woonsocket, RI and Iris DeStefanis of N. Providence, RI and several nieces and nephews.
He was also the brother of the late Diana Bottachiari, Elena Gentili and Rio-Rita Campano.
His funeral and burial will be private. The S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1583 Diamond Hill Rd. Woonsocket, RI 02895 is in charge of the arrangements. Per request of the family donations to in Lilio's memory would be appreciated. sdipardomcfh.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Nov. 27, 2019