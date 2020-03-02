|
|
WOONSOCKET - Lillian C. (Barry) Brissette, 79, passed away peacefully, Friday, February 28, 2020 at home with her loving family by her side. She was the wife of the late John "Jack" L. Brissette.
Born in Woonsocket, daughter of the late Roy and Loretta (Archambault) Barry. Lil worked as a presser for the former Finkelstein's for several years.
She loved to be around her family, going for long rides, and eventually ending up at her favorite place the Ocean, where she would sit in the sun, have chowder, clam cakes, and her favorite, lobster along with her cup of coffee. Lil also enjoyed BINGO, playing cards, and going to the Casino.
She is survived by her 6 children, Suzanne M. Yarush and her husband Michael, John Scott Brissette, and Tammy Brissette, all of Woonsocket, RI Thomas Brissette and his wife Melissa of TN, Pamela Segee and her husband Scott of Smithfield, RI and Amy Hughes and her husband Josh of Woonsocket, RI. 3 sisters, Evelyn Coulombe of North Smithfield, RI, Viola Tellier and Susan DiPardo both of Woonsocket, RI. 19 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
She was also the sister of the late Roy Barry, Joan Mathieu, Herve Barry, James Barry and Thomas Barry.
Her funeral will be held on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 9 AM from the S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home 1583 Diamond Hill Rd. Woonsocket, RI 02895 with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM in St. Joseph Church, 1200 Mendon Rd. Woonsocket, RI. Burial will be in St Jean the Baptist Cemetery Bellingham, MA. Relatives and friends are invited; calling hours are on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 from 4-7 PM.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Mar. 3, 2020