BLACKSTONE - Lillian (VanHouwe) Carrier, 82 of Blackstone, MA died peacefully at home on May 21, 2020 with her loving family by her side. She is the beloved wife of the late Robert Carrier. Born in Woonsocket on June 15, 1937, daughter of the late Romain and Marguerite VanHouwe. Loving mother of Michelle Carrier of Woonsocket and grandmother of Nicole Carrier and her husband, Jason Gonzalez. Sister of the late Jaqueline Horent and the late Roger VanHouwe.
She worked processing the payroll for the ARC of Northern Rhode Island, until retiring, and previously worked for Paolino Construction. She was a communicant of St. Theresa's Church, Blackstone.
Mr. and Mrs. Carrier were married November 24, 1955 in St. Theresa's Church.
Mrs. Carrier enjoyed yoga, walking, traveling and gardening, and mostly, her family and friends. She will be greatly missed.
Arrangements are private due to COVID-19 Virus. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Lillian Carrier to the American Cancer Society, 3 Speen Street, Ste 250, Framingham, MA 01701 would be appreciated.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cartier's Funeral Home, 151 So. Main St., Bellingham, MA. To sign guest book visit www.cartiersfuneralhome.com
Published in Woonsocket Call from May 26 to May 27, 2020.