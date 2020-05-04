WOONSOCKET - Lillian D. (Boisclair) Grabathy, 88, Of North Smithfield, passed away peacefully Saturday, May 2, in Landmark Medical Center. She was the wife of the late John C. Grabathy Jr. Lillian was born in Woonsocket, a daughter of the late Ovide and Cordelia (Tessier) Boisclair. She was a line worker for the former Falls Yarn Mills, and Miller Electric, retiring in 1995.
Lillian enjoyed going to all the local casinos, playing cards, and travelling with friends and family. She also enjoyed her many pets.
Lillian is survived by her three children: John C. Grabathy III and his wife Judith of Mendon, MA, Linda Peneau and her husband David of Bellingham, and Carol Fontaine and her husband Roger of North Smithfield, two grandchildren: Scott and Hannah, and two great grandchildren: Easton and Brookelyn. She was predeceased by her six siblings: Arsene, Edmond, Leo, Edgar, and Roland Boisclair, and Cecile Chabot.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Fournier & Fournier Funeral Home and are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: The Friends of North Smithfield Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 653, Slatersville, RI 02876, or Tribute Program, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, PO Box 1000, Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908.
Please visit www.fournierandfournier.com to send condolences.
Lillian enjoyed going to all the local casinos, playing cards, and travelling with friends and family. She also enjoyed her many pets.
Lillian is survived by her three children: John C. Grabathy III and his wife Judith of Mendon, MA, Linda Peneau and her husband David of Bellingham, and Carol Fontaine and her husband Roger of North Smithfield, two grandchildren: Scott and Hannah, and two great grandchildren: Easton and Brookelyn. She was predeceased by her six siblings: Arsene, Edmond, Leo, Edgar, and Roland Boisclair, and Cecile Chabot.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Fournier & Fournier Funeral Home and are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: The Friends of North Smithfield Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 653, Slatersville, RI 02876, or Tribute Program, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, PO Box 1000, Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908.
Please visit www.fournierandfournier.com to send condolences.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Woonsocket Call from May 4 to May 12, 2020.