|
|
LINCOLN - Lillian (Benetti) Haddad 98, formerly Wood Ave. passed away, peacefully, Friday, November 8, 2019 in the Holiday Retirement Home with her family by her side. She was the wife of the late Antonio Haddad.
Born in Woonsocket, daughter of the late Leopold and Aida (Bernardin) Benetti.
Lillian was a Hair Stylist and Co-Owner of the former Vanda's Beauty Studio which was located on Social St. in Woonsocket, for 50 years.
She was a lifelong communicant of St. Anthony's Church.
Lillian was an avid cookie lover and was known for her love of laughter.
She is survived by several nieces and nephews.
She was also the sister of the late Santo (Tino) and Elmo Benetti, Elide Cracco, Vanda Masulla and Inez Gramolini.
Her Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, November 29, 2019 at 10 AM in St. Anthony's Church Greene St., Woonsocket, RI 02895. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery Wrentham Rd. Cumberland, RI. Relatives and friends are invited. Calling hours are respectfully omitted. The S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home 1583 Diamond Hill Rd. Woonsocket, RI 02895 is in charge of the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers donations in Lillian's memory to St. Anthony's Church 128 Greene St. Woonsocket, RI 02895 or Beacon Hospice 1 Catamore Blvd. East Providence, RI 02914 would be appreciated. sdipardomcfh.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Nov. 27, 2019