WOONSOCKET - Lillian M. Plante 92, formerly of Carrington Ave. passed away October 30, 2019 at St. Antoine Residence. She was the wife of the late Henry Plante. Born in Woonsocket, she was a daughter of the late Armand and Suzanne (Cormier) Picard. Lillian worked for the former ACS Industries for many years until her retirement in 1977. She was a lifetime member of the AMVETS Post # 7 Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed reading, crafts, and bingo. Lillian was an avid Red Sox Fan and never missed watching a game.
She is survived by two sons, Roger Plante of North Stonington, CT, and Ronald Plante of Las Vegas, NV, a daughter Lorraine Turcotte of Woonsocket, three brothers, Albert Picard of Framingham, MA., Emile Picard of N. Smithfield, and Armand Picard Jr of Woonsocket, a sister, Cecile White of Leesburg, VA, ten grandchildren, and fifteen great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by two sons Richard Plante and Dennis Plante, and a sister Alice Gariepy.
Her funeral with visitation will be held Tuesday, November 5, 2019, beginning at 8:30 AM from the Fournier & Fournier Funeral Home, 463 South Main St., Woonsocket, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM at Precious Blood Church, Carrington St., Woonsocket. Burial will follow in the RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Exeter. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory to the Providence Animal Rescue League, 34 Elbow St., Providence, RI 02903 in her memory would be appreciated. Please visit www.fournierandfournier.com for guestbook and directions.
