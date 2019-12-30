|
|
WEST WARWICK - Linda A. Gallant 68, formerly of Cumberland and Woonsocket, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, December 24, 2019 in the Hope Health & Hospice Center with her loving family by her side. She was the former wife of Leon Gallant of Cumberland.
Born in Woonsocket, daughter of the late Roger J. And Elsie P (Monteiro) Gagnon Sr. Linda worked in Quality Control for Balfour Corporation, AT Cross and as a stocker for Target in Lincoln prior to retiring. She was a 1969 graduate of Cumberland High School. Linda enjoyed spending time with her family especially her grandchildren, cooking, making puzzles, music and playing computer games.
She is survived by her son Daniel Gallant and his wife Yanaiza of Cranston, RI. Two brothers, Roger "Butch" Gagnon Jr., of Woonsocket, RI., and James Gagnon, of West Warwick. Two grandchildren Amaya and Kasen.
Her Funeral will be held on Friday Jan. 3, 2020 at 9 AM from the S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home 1583 Diamond Hill Rd. Woonsocket, RI 02895 with a Mass of Christian burial at 10 AM in St. Joan of Arc Church Mendon Rd. Cumberland, RI. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery Cumberland. Relatives and friends are invited; calling hours are on Thursday January 2, 2020 from 5-8 PM.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Linda's memory to Memorial & Honor Gifts PO Box 1000 Dept 142, Memphis TN 34148-0142 would be appreciated. sdipardomcfh.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Dec. 31, 2019