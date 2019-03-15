CUMBERLAND - Linda A. (Chisholm) Turcotte, 80, passed away on Thursday in Cumberland, RI. She was the loving wife of the late Robert A. Turcotte.

Born in Woonsocket and raised in the Mohegan Village of Burrillville, RI. She was the daughter of the late Arthur Roland Sr. and Katherine (Lamb) Chisholm. She resided in Cumberland for the past 13 years, previously residing in Woonsocket.

Linda graduated from Burrillville High School in 1955. She also graduated from the Hospital of St. Raphael School of Radiologic Technology in New Haven, CT., in 1958.

She was a member of the St. Joseph Church Prayer group and also a former Hospice volunteer.

Linda was an avid reader, a lover of Godiva Chocolate and her favorite color was purple. She also had the great gift of "GAB." Linda's greatest enjoyment was her family, especially her four grandchildren and her two great-grandchildren.

She was a Radiologic Technologist at the former Woonsocket Hospital for almost 20 years. Linda also worked as a pre-school screener for Woonsocket Child Find and also worked over 20 years for the Board of Elections.

She is survived by her three daughters; Anne-Marie Speroni and her husband Jim of Cumberland, Paula (Chub) Turcotte of Woonsocket and Laura Gelnett and her wife Kristi of Warren. One daughter in law Sharon Turcotte of Holliston, MA. Two sisters; Sheila Turcotte of North Smithfield and Kathleen Piniarski of Dudley, MA. Four grandchildren; Marissa Brodeur, Christina Speroni, Max Turcotte and Abby Turcotte. Two great-grandchildren: Gabrielle and Grace Brodeur along with many nieces and nephews. She also cherished her lifelong friendship with Joyce Keable. She was the mother of the late Robert M. Turcotte and sister of the late Arthur Roland Chisholm Jr.

Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Linda's Life Celebration to be held on Monday March 18, 2019, with Visiting Hours from 4 PM to 8 PM and continuing on Tuesday March 19, 2019 at 9:30 AM in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road Cumberland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM in St. Joseph Church, 1200 Mendon Road Woonsocket. Burial will follow in the Inman Family Cemetery, Nasonville, RI.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Boston Children's Hospital, 300 Longwood Ave., Boston, MA 02115.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Boston Children's Hospital, 300 Longwood Ave., Boston, MA 02115.