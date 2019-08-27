|
|
WOONSOCKET - Linda D. Dansereau, 69, of Willow St., died, Saturday, August 24, 2019 in HopeHealth Center with her family by her side. She was the wife of the late Richard Dansereau.
Born in Woonsocket, daughter of the late Arthur Fregeau and Doris (Lemire) Moison.
Linda was an assembler for General Electric for several years. She was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox and the New England Patriots. She enjoyed spending time at the Ocean with family and friends.
She is survived by her two sons, Richard Dansereau of Woonsocket and Paul Desjarlais of VA. One daughter, Deanna Desjarlais of Woonsocket. Three sisters, Gail Delude of Woonsocket, Sandra Auger of FL and Susan Boulay of Sutton, MA. Nine grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Her funeral and burial will be private. The S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home 1583 Diamond Hill Rd. Woonsocket, RI is in charge of the arrangements. sdipardomcfh.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Aug. 28, 2019