WOONSOCKET - Linda L. Boucher 70, passed away peacefully, at home on November 8, 2020. Born in Woonsocket, she was a daughter of the late Russell and Glenia (Waldeck) Hadley.
Linda was a registered nurse, she worked for the Visiting Nurse Hospice Program, numerous area nursing homes, and several hospitals in the greater Woonsocket area. Linda enjoyed traveling and loved animals.
She is survived by her children, Duane C. Boucher and his wife Nompelelo of Cumberland and Dorene L. Mineau and her husband Steven of North Smithfield; her former husband John J. Boucher of Manville; a brother Andre Beaudoin of Uxbridge; two sisters Roberta Staples of Douglas and Cheryl Murray of Uxbridge; and four grandchildren, Ashlee and Cassandra Mineau and Christopher and Catherine Boucher. She was predeceased by siblings, Russell Hadley, Irene Doura, and Joyce Newell.
Funeral arrangements under the direction of the Fournier & Fournier Funeral Home are Private. Please visit www.fournierandfournier.com
