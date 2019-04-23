|
WOONSOCKET - Linda L. Charpentier 68, passed away April 22, 2019 at Landmark Medical Center. She was the beloved wife of John W. Charpentier Sr. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Emmett and Irene (Beliveau) Flynn. Linda worked as an administration assistant for CVS for twenty years. Linda's greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren.
Besides her husband she leaves a son, John W. Charpentier Jr. of Woonsocket, two daughters, Jaime L. Mintz of Mansfield, MA and Katie J. Blanchard of Burrillville, a sister Maureen Jones and eleven grandchildren. She was predeceased by her sister Donna Campbell.
Visiting hours are Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 4-7 PM at the Fournier & Fournier Funeral Home, 463 South Main St., Woonsocket. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday at 11:30 AM in Precious Blood Church, Carrington Ave., Woonsocket. Burial is private. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Catholic Charity Appeal Diocese of Providence, PO Box 6605, Providence, RI 02940-6605 in her memory would be appreciated. Please visit www.fournierandfournier.com for guestbook and directions.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Apr. 24, 2019