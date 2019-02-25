|
|
BLACKSTONE - Linwood J. Higgins Jr., 78 of Chestnut St. died Tuesday, February 12, 2019 in Milford Regional Hospital. Born in Hyannis MA., son of the late Linwood J. and Genest (Nickerson) Higgins.
Linwood worked for AEI Work Center prior to retiring. He loved camping, walks, the ocean, and nature. He also enjoyed spending time with his caregivers and their children. Linwood was a collector of rocks.
He is survived by his caregivers, Keith and Hidy Carrier of Blackstone, their children, Keith Carrier, and Nichole Carrier of Woonsocket, Danyel Carrier, Laurynn Carrier, Peter Carrier, and Marissa Carrier all of Blackstone, MA.
A Funeral Home Service will be held on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 7 PM in the S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home 1583 Diamond Hill Rd.
Woonsocket, RI 02895. Relatives and friends are invited; calling hours are from 5-7 PM prior to the service. Burial will be in the Ukrainian American Cemetery, Bellingham, MA. and is private. sdipardomcfh.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Feb. 26, 2019