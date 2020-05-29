WOONSOCKET - Lionel R. "Pete" Lamoureux Jr., 69 of Lincoln St. passed away on May 28, 2020. He was born in Woonsocket, a son of the late Lionel and Marie Rose (Dandeneux) Lamoureux Sr. Pete was employed by Kendall Health in research and development where he worked for thirty-nine years before his retirement. He also worked part-time as a bartender at the former Bolduc's Bar. Pete enjoyed fishing, cooking and playing cards.
Pete is survived by his partner Debra Regan, two daughters, Jennifer Varras and her husband Nicholas of Warwick, and Courtney George and her husband Jason of Tolland, CT, a stepdaughter Lisa Regan of Woonsocket, and two grandchildren, Braiden and Mason and two step grandchildren, Kasia and Gabrion. He was predeceased by his sister Gloria Lamoureux.
A private burial will be held in St. Charles Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Fournier & Fournier Funeral Home. Please visit www.fournierandfournier.com to send condolences.
Published in Woonsocket Call from May 29 to Jun. 6, 2020.