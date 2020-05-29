Lionel R "Pete" Lamoureux Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lionel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WOONSOCKET - Lionel R. "Pete" Lamoureux Jr., 69 of Lincoln St. passed away on May 28, 2020. He was born in Woonsocket, a son of the late Lionel and Marie Rose (Dandeneux) Lamoureux Sr. Pete was employed by Kendall Health in research and development where he worked for thirty-nine years before his retirement. He also worked part-time as a bartender at the former Bolduc's Bar. Pete enjoyed fishing, cooking and playing cards.

Pete is survived by his partner Debra Regan, two daughters, Jennifer Varras and her husband Nicholas of Warwick, and Courtney George and her husband Jason of Tolland, CT, a stepdaughter Lisa Regan of Woonsocket, and two grandchildren, Braiden and Mason and two step grandchildren, Kasia and Gabrion. He was predeceased by his sister Gloria Lamoureux.

A private burial will be held in St. Charles Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Fournier & Fournier Funeral Home. Please visit www.fournierandfournier.com to send condolences.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Woonsocket Call from May 29 to Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fournier & Fournier Funeral Service
99 Cumberland Street
Woonsocket, RI 02895
(401) 769-0940
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved