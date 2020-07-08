MILLVILLE, MA - Lois C. (Ravenelle) Laflamme, 74, of Main St. passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020 at home with her family by her side. She was the wife of the late Robert Laflamme Sr.
Born in Everett, MA daughter of the late Edgar Ravenelle and Marie (Sekenski) Remillard and stepdaughter to the late Albert H. Remillard.
Lois was the owner of the Four Corners II Cafe in the Fairmount District of Woonsocket for several years. She also worked at General Motors in Framingham, MA until she retired. She was a Social Worker in RI and MA and was a foster parent to 31 foster children. Lois was the past President of St. Monicas Ladies Guild for 3 years. She was a former CCD teacher, a Eucharistic Minister, and a Lecturer for St. Augustine's Church for well over 30 years. She was also a Minister of Holy Communion at Landmark Medical Center, a 10 year President of the Woonsocket Dart League, past Secretary and member of the Millville Council on Aging, a member of the Millville Seniors Club, and a Pitch player. Lois loved to spend time with her family and friends.
She is survived by, William Laflamme and Deanna Cabral of Blackstone, MA, Daniel Laflamme of Millville, MA and Christopher Laflamme and Tracy of Millville, MA. Two sisters, Anna Deschamps of Wrentham, MA and Marie Gagne of Bellingham, MA. 5 grandsons and 1 granddaughter and 8 great-grandchildren.
She was also the mother of the late Robert Laflamme Jr., sister to the late Roger Remillard, Raymond Remillard, Joseph Ravenelle and the late Wilfred & Robert Remillard.
Her Funeral will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 10 AM from the S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home 1583 Diamond Hill Rd Woonsocket, RI 02895 with a mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM in St. Augustine Church, 17 Lincoln St. Millville, MA. Relatives and friends are invited; calling hours are on Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 5-7 PM. Burial will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers; donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, stjude.org
in her memory would be appreciated.sdipardomcfh.com