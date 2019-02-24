WOONSOCKET – Loraine D. Cote, 94, of Woonsocket, died Saturday February 23, 2019, at The Friendly Home. She was the loving wife of Rene F. Cote. They were married at Precious Blood Church on September 7, 1959.



Born in Blackstone, she was a daughter of the late Eugene and Blanche (Sweeney) Gendron. She was a lifelong resident of Woonsocket.



Mrs. Cote was employed by Almacs Supermarket for over 18 years.



Loraine was a longtime communicant of Precious Blood Church and volunteered for the parish bingo for many years.



Loraine was a dedicated homemaker. Raising her family and providing a warm and welcoming home for family and everyone in her life was Loraine's top priority. She enjoyed knitting, and was talented with various crafts and had fun playing games.



Loraine will be remembered as a gentle and faith-filled woman. Her true legacy is the love and happiness she brought to the lives she touched in her roles as a wife, mother, grandmother and friend to all.



In addition to her husband of almost 60 years, she is survived by a daughter, Kathy Sackal and her husband Lou of Glocester; and four sons, Bruce Cote and his wife Ann of Norwood, Alan Cote of Woonsocket, Neal Cote and his wife Jennifer of North Carolina, and Glen Cote of Blackstone. She was the sister of Melvyn and Laurent Edgar Gendron, and the late William, Paul, Leonard, Eugene, Normand and Bernard Gendron and Elaine Martin. She is survived by her grandchildren Christy, Jessica, Alex, Hannah, Danielle and Brittany, and two great-grandchildren. She was the grandmother of the late Samantha Jill Cote and Peter Matthew Cote. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and their families.



Her funeral will be Wednesday at 9 a.m. from the Menard-Lacouture Funeral Home, 127 Carrington Ave., Woonsocket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Precious Blood Church, Carrington Avenue, Woonsocket. Burial will follow in St. Jean Baptiste Cemetery, Bellingham. Visiting hours are Tuesday from 5 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Precious Blood Parish c/o Parish Business Office, 34 Joffre Ave., Woonsocket, RI. 02895.



Published in The Woonsocket Call on Feb. 25, 2019