Fournier & Fournier Funeral Service
463 South Main Street
Woonsocket, RI 02895
(401) 769-0940
Loretta R. (McMillan) Nelligan

Loretta R. (McMillan) Nelligan Obituary
WOONSOCKET - Loretta R. (McMillan) Nelligan 66, of Orchard St, passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019 in Landmark Medical Center. She was the beloved wife of Raymond Nelligan. Loretta was born in McKeesport, PA, the daughter of the late John and Florence (Kyne) McMillan. She was a wonderful and caring homemaker, loving wife and mother, and she will be deeply missed by her loving family. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughters: Mary Leary and her husband Patrick Leary of Marlborough, NH, Barbie-Joe Nelligan and her husband William Leary Jr. of Woonsocket, her three grandchildren Kammy, Zachary, and Alexis, and two great grandchildren, Lillian and Ella.
Visitation will be held in the Fournier & Fournier Funeral Home, 463 South Main St, Woonsocket, Monday, September 23, 2019 from 5-7 PM, with a brief prayer service beginning at 6:30. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: The , Southern New England Chapter, 2348 Post Road, Suite 104, Warwick, RI 02886.
Please visit www.fournierandfournier.com for guestbook and directions.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Sept. 20, 2019
