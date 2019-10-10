|
|
UXBRIDGE - Loretta S. (Lavallee) Reed, 80, passed away Wed. Oct. 9, 2019 at Umass University Campus after a period of declining health. She was surrounded by her loving family.
She is survived by 8 children, Catherine M. Cilley and her husband Steven of Princeton, ME, Robert F. Smith III and his companion Helen Pouliot of Woonsocket, RI, Tina L. Harpin and her husband Richard of Uxbridge, Sharon L. Guilbeault and her husband Edward Blackstone, Lori L. Diadone and her husband Terry of Princeton, ME, Menna M. Laforest and her husband Raymond "Jim" of Woonsocket, RI, Deanna A. Ciak and her husband Randell of Blackstone, and Samantha R. Manzo of Woonsocket; 26 grandchildren; 27 great- grandchildren; 1 great- great-grandchild; a sister, Rosemary Galas of Millville; 2 brothers, Ernest Lavallee of Uxbridge, and Romeo Lavallee of Douglas, as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a grandson, Joshua Cilley, 3 brothers, Herman, Valmore, and Frank Lavallee, and 2 sisters, Julliette Thomas, and Evelyn Kloczkowski.
Born in Uxbridge on June 10, 1939 Loretta was the daughter of Herman A. and Ella D. (Lajoie) Lavallee and has lived in the Uxbridge area for most of her life. Loretta enjoyed helping family and neighbors with home projects, landscaping & carpentry. She especially enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, and siblings.
Following cremation, Loretta's memorial calling hours will be held on Tues. Oct. 15 from 4-7 PM in Tancrell - Jackman Funeral Home, 35 Snowling Rd., Uxbridge. To leave a condolence message for her family please visit: http://www.Jackmanfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Oct. 11, 2019