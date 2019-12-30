|
WOONSOCKET - Lorraine A. Ouellette 70, of Mill St. died December 27, 2019 at Milford Hospital. She was the loving and devoted wife of Wilfred J. Ouellette. Born in Woonsocket, she was a daughter of the late Gedeon and Doris (Rochefort) Fontaine. Lorraine was an assembler at General Motors for several years. She also worked at Wrentham State School and Guilford of Maine Fabrics. Lorraine enjoyed playing Bingo at Foxwoods Casino, but her greatest joy was spending time with her family.
Besides her husband she leaves her six beloved children, Wilfred J. Ouellette Jr. of Woonsocket, Gloria Ouellette and her husband David of Woonsocket, David S. Ouellette and his wife Dawn of Bellingham, Maureen Grenier and her husband Kurt of N. Smithfield, and twins Tommy Ouellette of Plainville and Tammy H. Ouellette and her boyfriend Dinh who was like a son to Lorraine, of North Smithfield, a brother Leo Fontaine of Woonsocket, a sister Pauline Blais of AZ, eleven grandsons and one granddaughter, and two great-grandsons. She was predeceased by siblings Teddy and Cecile.
Funeral Arrangements under the care of the Fournier & Fournier Funeral Home are Private. Please visit www.fournierandfournier.com for guestbook.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Dec. 31, 2019