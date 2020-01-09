|
|
WOONSOCKET - Lorraine H. (Cloutier) Tokarski 69, of Star Ave, passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020 in Vibra Hospital, Rochdale, MA surrounded by her loving family. She was the loving wife of Edward Tokarski. Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Simone (Gervais) Cloutier. She was a line worker for Tech Industries in Woonsocket for many years retiring in 2005. She was a loving and caring wife and mother and in addition to her husband is survived by her three children: Scott Tokarski of Blackstone, Brian Tokarski of W. Warwick, and Tina Glaude of Woonsocket, and her three grandchildren: Craig, Brett, and Jonathan.
Her funeral with Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, January 13, 2020 at 10:00 AM in All Saints Church, Rathbun St, Woonsocket. Burial will be private. The family will receive guests at the church beginning at 9:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: The , 51 Blossom St, Boston MA 02114. Please visit www.fournierandfournier.com for guestbook.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Jan. 10, 2020