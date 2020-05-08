WOONSOCKET - Lorraine I. (Palreiro) Boulay, 67, a resident of the Woonsocket Health Centre, died on Monday, May 4, 2020 at Landmark Medical Center because of the COVID-19 Virus.
She was born on September 25, 1952, graduated from WHS in 1971, and was disabled.
She is survived by her sister Donna M. Palreiro of Woonsocket and a niece and nephew in Washington. She was the daughter of the late William and Florence (Blais) Palreiro and was pre-deceased by her brother Michael W. Palreiro.
Burial arrangements will be private.
Published in Woonsocket Call on May 8, 2020.