WOONSOCKET - Lorraine I. (Palreiro) Boulay, 67, a resident of the Woonsocket Health Centre, died on Monday, May 4, 2020 at Landmark Medical Center because of the COVID-19 Virus.



She was born on September 25, 1952, graduated from WHS in 1971, and was disabled.



She is survived by her sister Donna M. Palreiro of Woonsocket and a niece and nephew in Washington. She was the daughter of the late William and Florence (Blais) Palreiro and was pre-deceased by her brother Michael W. Palreiro.



Burial arrangements will be private.

