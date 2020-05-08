Lorraine I. (Palreiro) Boulay
1952 - 2020
WOONSOCKET - Lorraine I. (Palreiro) Boulay, 67, a resident of the Woonsocket Health Centre, died on Monday, May 4, 2020 at Landmark Medical Center because of the COVID-19 Virus.

She was born on September 25, 1952, graduated from WHS in 1971, and was disabled.

She is survived by her sister Donna M. Palreiro of Woonsocket and a niece and nephew in Washington. She was the daughter of the late William and Florence (Blais) Palreiro and was pre-deceased by her brother Michael W. Palreiro.

Burial arrangements will be private.

Published in Woonsocket Call on May 8, 2020.
May 8, 2020
Our deepest sympathies to the family of Lorraine (Palreiro) Boulay.
Ernest Frappier
Friend
