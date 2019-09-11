|
LINCOLN - Lorraine L'Heureux 86, of Sayles Hill Rd., passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019 at The Holiday. She was the wife of the late Normand M. L'Heureux. Born in Woonsocket, she was a daughter of the late Eugene and Josephine (Sweck) Rivet. Lorraine was a seamstress for Jacob Finklesteins & Sons and Royal Robes for many years. She later worked at C.C.R.I. in the cafeteria for several years. Lorraine was a volunteer working in St. Agatha's Parish office. She was a member of St. Joseph's and St. Agatha's Seniors Citizens.
Lorraine is survived by her son David L'Heureux of Warwick, two daughters Christine Frappier of Bellingham, and Gail Woloski of Blackstone MA., a brother Maurice Rivet of New York, a sister Evelyn Ludovici of Narragansett, six grandchildren, and two great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a brother Ronald Rivet, and a sister Arlene Barabias.
Visitation will be held on Monday, September 16, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:00 AM in the Fournier and Fournier Funeral Home, 463 South Main St., Woonsocket. Burial and committal prayers will follow in St. Jean Baptiste Cemetery, Bellingham MA. Please visit:
www.fournierandfournier.com for directions and guest book.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Sept. 12, 2019