Lorraine M. (Ballou) Baker

Lorraine M. (Ballou) Baker Obituary
PASCOAG - Lorraine M. (Ballou) Baker, 78 of Pascoag, RI, passed away peacefully on May 30, 2019 at Roger Williams Hospital in Providence, RI. Lorraine was born in Woonsocket, RI on April 5, 1941 to the late Rose(Dubois) & Albert Charron of Woonsocket, RI.
After high school she worked at U.S. Rubber, Woonsocket, RI. She was also a partner in Prime Plastics, Smithfield, RI. In the 80's, she began working at Mine Safety (MSA), Greenville, RI retiring in 1987. After retirement she kept active by gardening, baking and enjoying quiet time, the sun and fresh air by the lake where she lived with her husband of 59 years, Vernon D. Baker.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Vernon D. Baker, her sister, Constance Forcier and her husband Louis; nephew Robert Forcier and his wife Sirivanh and great niece Samantha of Woonsocket, RI; nephew Stephen Forcier of Boston, MA; niece, Regina Baker and great niece Sophia of Plymouth, MA; Richard and Ana Parenteau and daughter Tiffany and their late son Derek of Lincoln, RI; lifelong friends, George Brouillard, Karen and Everette Parkin, and Lucielle Shuckhart of Pascoag, RI; and many other nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brothers Leo Plausse, Ronald Charron, and William Ballou, and her sister, Linda (Ballou) Hutchins.
Her funeral will be held Tuesday, June 4, 2019 with visitation beginning at 10 AM, and a service at Noon in the Boucher Funeral Home, 272 Sayles Ave., Pascoag. Burial will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Pascoag Main St., Burrillville.
www.boucherfh.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on June 1, 2019
