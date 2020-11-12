1/1
Lorraine M. Hood
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lorraine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ATTLEBORO - Lorraine M. Hood, formerly of Central Falls, Florida and more recently of Attleboro, passed away peacefully, after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. She was born in Central Falls, A daughter of the late Emile O. and Jeanne (Leroux) Towner. After the passing of her father, Lorraine became the principal care giver to her late mother until her passing. She enjoyed going to the Bingo at the Monastery in Cumberland with her friends, but her favorite pastime was a good game of Gin Rummy. Prior to its closing, she was a parishioner of the former Notre Dame Church in Central Falls.

She is survived by two daughters, Lisa McDonell and her husband Mike of Attleboro and Linda LaPorte and her husband Garry of Lakeland, FL. a son Leonard Moro and his wife Patty, nine Grandchildren and sixteen Great Grandchildren. She also was the sister of Lucille Doucette of Manville, RI,Estelle Gray of Pawtucket and a brother Robert Towner and his wife Evelyn of Lakeland Fl. and of Cumberland, RI. She also leave numerous friends.

A Celebration of her life will be held Saturday, November 14th in the Coelho Home, Central Falls, with a Prayer Service at 2:30 PM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend, visitation from 1 PM.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Woonsocket Call from Nov. 12 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Visitation
01:00 - 02:30 PM
Charles Coelho Funeral Home Inc.
Send Flowers
NOV
14
Celebration of Life
02:30 PM
Charles Coelho Funeral Home Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Charles Coelho Funeral Home Inc.
151 Cross Street
Central Falls, RI 02863
(401) 724-9440
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Charles Coelho Funeral Home Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved