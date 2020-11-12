ATTLEBORO - Lorraine M. Hood, formerly of Central Falls, Florida and more recently of Attleboro, passed away peacefully, after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. She was born in Central Falls, A daughter of the late Emile O. and Jeanne (Leroux) Towner. After the passing of her father, Lorraine became the principal care giver to her late mother until her passing. She enjoyed going to the Bingo at the Monastery in Cumberland with her friends, but her favorite pastime was a good game of Gin Rummy. Prior to its closing, she was a parishioner of the former Notre Dame Church in Central Falls.



She is survived by two daughters, Lisa McDonell and her husband Mike of Attleboro and Linda LaPorte and her husband Garry of Lakeland, FL. a son Leonard Moro and his wife Patty, nine Grandchildren and sixteen Great Grandchildren. She also was the sister of Lucille Doucette of Manville, RI,Estelle Gray of Pawtucket and a brother Robert Towner and his wife Evelyn of Lakeland Fl. and of Cumberland, RI. She also leave numerous friends.



A Celebration of her life will be held Saturday, November 14th in the Coelho Home, Central Falls, with a Prayer Service at 2:30 PM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend, visitation from 1 PM.

