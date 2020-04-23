|
|
BLACKSTONE - Lorraine M. Langevin 81, of May St. passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Golden Crest Nursing Home. She was the wife of Emile O. Langevin. Born in Woonsocket, she was the youngest daughter of ten children born to Henry and Marie Anne (Marien) Toupin. Lorraine did quality control for the Poly Top Corporation for twenty years before her retirement in 2013.
Besides her husband she is survived by three daughters Christine Cooper and her husband John of Blackstone, Carol Burnham and her husband Steven of Harrisville, and Amy McDonald and her husband Edward of Seekonk, five grandchildren, Stephanie Novia, twins Cory and Ryan Cooper, Sydney McDonald and Aryn McDonald, and a great-granddaughter, Emery Novia.
Arrangements under the direction of the Fournier & Fournier Funeral Home are Private. Please visit www.fournierandfournier.com for guestbook and directions.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Apr. 24, 2020