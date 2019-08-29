|
LACONIA - Lorraine (Ayotte) Picard, 92, died on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at the St. Francis Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Lorraine was born on June 27, 1927 in Woonsocket, RI the daughter of the late George and Dora (Remillard) Ayotte.
Lorraine enjoyed traveling and quilting. She was an avid reader and a gracious host. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great -grandmother. Lorraine was always willing to lend a hand.
Lorraine is survived by her husband of 69 years, Joseph Picard; her son, John Picard; and two daughters, Lynne Landa and Jane Mitchell; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her brother G. Robert Ayotte; and two sisters, Francis Drouin and Irene Lamothe.
There will be no calling hours.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 11:00am at St. Andre Bessette Parish - St. Joseph Church, 30 Church Street, Laconia.
Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial donations in Lorraine's name be made to the St. Francis Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 406 Court Street, Laconia, NH 03247.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia NH is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Aug. 30, 2019