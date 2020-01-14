|
WOONSOCKET - Lorraine R. Belleville 85, of 218 Pond St. passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Landmark Medical Center with her loving family by her side. She was the beloved wife of the late Normand R. Belleville. Born in
Blackstone, she was the youngest daughter of the late Lievin and Angelina (Masse) Lahousse. Lorraine was an assembler for A. T. Cross for seventeen years before retiring in 1996. She was a former member of St. Ann's Ladies Guild and a member of the Parkview Social Club. She enjoyed crafting, playing bingo and taking vacation trips with friends and family.
Lorraine is survived by her children, Thomas A. Belleville and his wife Linda and June A. Belleville all of Woonsocket, two granddaughters Jennifer Keegan and her husband Christopher, and Katelyn Belleville, and great-grandchildren Brigid, Thomas, Declan, and Samuel. She was predeceased by her siblings, Lievin and Raphael Lahousse, Angelina Payette, Blanche Lavallee, and Helen Johnson. Her greatest joy was spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Family meant everything to her, and she will be greatly missed by all.
Her funeral will be held Friday, January 17, 2020 at 9:00 AM from the Fournier & Fournier Funeral Home, 99 Cumberland St., Woonsocket, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM in St. Anthony's Church, Greene St., Woonsocket. Burial will follow in St. Jean Baptiste Cemetery in Bellingham. Visiting hours are Thursday 5-8 PM. Please visit www.fournierandfournier.com for guestbook and directions.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Jan. 15, 2020