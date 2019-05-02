HARRISVILLE - Lorraine R. Dalpe, 83, of Harrisville, RI, passed away on May 1, 2019, at the St. Antoine Residence. She was the loving wife of 62 years to Normand H. Dalpe. She was born in Woonsocket, a daughter of the late Ovide & Eva (Lambert) Lariviere.

Lorraine worked for St. Antoine Residence for many years. Past employment included a period at the former Atlantic Bell Phone Company and the supermarket chain Big G. She very much enjoyed bowling with her husband in a league as well as playing Pitch, a weekly card game social at St. Theresa's church hall. Lorraine and her husband Joe were active congregants at their parish St. Theresa's. She loved being a grandmother, affectionately called Mémère by her grandsons, Torey and Sam.

Besides her husband she is survived by her children, Jean N. Dalpe, MD/MBA, Precille V. Augeri and Marc L. Dalpé; her son-in-law Sal; and her grandchildren, Torey and Samuel Augeri.

She was preceded in death by her siblings, Normand Lariviere and Rita Lariviere-Brodeur.

Her funeral will be held Saturday at 9 am from the Keene-Brown Funeral Home, 445 Greenville Rd., North Smithfield with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am in St. Theresa's Church, Dion Dr., Harrisville. Burial in St. Theresa's Cemetery will be private. Calling hours will be held prior to the Funeral Mass from 9-10:30 am at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Theresa's Shrine.

