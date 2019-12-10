|
NORTH SMITHFIELD - Lorraine R. (Ethier) Desaulniers, 86, of Lincoln, died December 4, 2019 in Rhode Island Hospital surrounded by her family. She was the wife of the late Marcel J. Desaulniers. Born in North Smithfield, she was the daughter of the late Herve and Valeda (Vadenais) Ethier. She resided on Great Road, North Smithfield most of her life and just recently moved to Atria Senior Living in Lincoln.
She is survived by her daughter, Diane M. Littlefield and her husband James of Cumberland, and her son Robert M. Desaulniers and his wife Carol of Concord, CA; as well as two grandchildren, Anne H. Day and her husband Corey of Ludlow, MA, and Stephen M. Desaulniers of Los Angeles, CA; and three great-grandchildren, Evan, Audrianna and Brooke. After the passing of her husband, she was blessed with the companionship of the late Robert Newhouse, MD.
She was a graduate of St. Claire High School and Bryant College. During the mid 1980's, Lorraine and her late husband established a bookkeeping and tax business, Desaulniers Bookkeeping Management, Inc, and provided services from their home office for many years.
Lorraine was a professional vocalist for local churches, a pianist, and a member of the Veritones and the Beethoven Club. She and her family participated in many activities together including going to the beach, tennis, skiing, golfing, and entertaining. In her later years, she also enjoyed the game of bridge.
Although Lorraine became a widow at the age of 55, she always had a smile on her face and valued everyday as a gift. Her late husband, Marcel, always referred to her as his "social butterfly. She treasured being circled by her loving family, and also her cherished and dear friends. Whether in her backyard swimming pool surrounded by an oasis of flowers, or winters in Naples FL, she worshiped the sunshine. Highlights of her week included spending every Tuesday evening with her daughter Diane, and Face Timing with her son Robert, and her grandchildren Annie and Stephen.
To honor Lorraine's wishes, all services will be private. Her ashes will be scattered along the coast of Dennisport, Cape Cod. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 931 Jefferson Blvd #3004, Warwick, RI 02886. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Holt Funeral Home, 510 S. Main St., Woonsocket.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Dec. 11, 2019