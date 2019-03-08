WOONSOCKET - Lorraine S. Bourassa, 79, of Woonsocket, passed away March 5, 2019 at The Holiday, Manville. She was the daughter of the late Arthur and Eva (Baril) Bourassa.

Lorraine worked as a local textile inspector. She was a Third Order Franciscan of the Immaculate, New Bedford. She was a very religious woman and enjoyed participating in various activities at Waterview Apartments. Lorraine was a Eucharistic minister and a CCD teacher, the latter for eleven years. She loved to work for the Lord, til ill health took her away from it.

She is survived by her caregiver, Carol Pease, as well as several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her two sisters, Claire and Jeanne.

Her funeral will be held Tuesday, March 12, 2019 beginning with visitation at 9 AM in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 S. Main St., Woonsocket with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM in St. Joseph's Church, 1200 Mendon Road, Woonsocket. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, West Wrentham Road, Cumberland. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions will be made to St. Theresa's Shrine, 35 Dion Drive, Harrisville, RI, 02830 or to the National Shrine of the Divine Mercy, 2 Prospect Hill Road, Stockbridge, MA 01262.

