SMITHFIELD - Louis A. Cardone, 96, of Pleasant View Avenue, Smithfield, died Sunday, March 10, 2019 at his home. He was the husband of the late Josephine (Venditto) Cardone. They had been married for 63 years at the time of her death in 2013. Born in Barrington, he was a son of the late Vincenzo and Carmella (Vallefuoco) Cardone. He had lived in Burrillville before moving to Smithfield in 1963. He was a self-employed agricultural technician. He had served in the US Army during WWII. He enjoyed dancing, gardening and holidays.

He is survived by his children: Ronald Cardone and his wife, Margaret of Burrillville, Kenneth Cardone and Jennifer Tanguay of Brunswick, ME, Lois Villano of North Providence and Lori DeFusco and her husband Stephen of Johnston, his ten grandchildren: Ronald, Jr., Kevin, Kyle and Nicholas Cardone, Stephen, Joseph and Gina DeFusco and Devin, KrisAnn and Brittney Shaw, one great grandson: Sterling Cardone and a sister, Cora Labossiere of Franklin, MA. He was the sister of the late John, Ralph, Jerry, Maggie and Giacomo Cardone and Philomena Pichierri.

His funeral will be held Friday at 8:30am from the Anderson-Winfield Funeral Home, Rt 44 at Greenville Common, Greenville. Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 in St. Philip Church, 622 Putnam Pike, Greenville. Burial will be in St. Ann's Cemetery, Cranston. Visitation Thursday 4-7pm. In lieu of flowers donations in his memory may be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital or the RI Shriners. Published in The Woonsocket Call on Mar. 13, 2019