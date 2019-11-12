|
|
LEXINGTON, MA - Louis Abraham Elias, 95, a longtime resident of Lexington, died Thursday, October 31, in his residence at Brooksby Village in Peabody following a brief illness. He was the beloved husband of Phyllis A. (O'Neil) Elias.
Louis was born in Woonsocket, RI, on May 9, 1924, son of the late Abraham and Rose (Allam) Elias. He was raised and educated in Rhode Island. Louis was a World War II veteran who served in the U.S. Army from 1943 to 1945 and was honorably discharged as a staff sergeant. With support from the G.I. Bill, he went on to receive his Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from Michigan State. He worked for twenty-five years as a Systems Analyst for the Mitre Corp. in Bedford, MA.
An avid runner, gardener, and golfer for many decades, Lou won awards for his Victory Garden vegetables. He was an able card player who was fortunate to continue to play poker with his Mitre buddies long after his retirement from the company.
Besides his loving wife, he is survived by two children, Stephen Elias & his wife, Karyl, of Nashua, NH and Karen- Justine Elias of Burlington, MA; his grandchildren, Garrett & his wife, Kristen Elias, Maisie Elias, and Abraham Elias; his great-grandchildren, Daniel James Elias, Matthew Louis Elias, and Megan Marie Elias; a sister-in-law, Louise Elias; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, six siblings, and a son, Paul.
Relatives and friends are invited to a funeral mass at Brooksby Village Chapel on Friday, November 22, from 2:00 to 3:00 pm. Visiting hours are from 1:00 to 2:00 pm the same day. Burial will be at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Maryknoll Fathers and Brothers, P.O. Box 302, Maryknoll, NY 10545-0302 and to WGBH, One Guest St., Boston, MA 02135. For online obituary and guestbook, please visit ccbfuneral.com.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Nov. 13, 2019