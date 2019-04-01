LINCOLN - The Honorable Louis E. Azar, 89, of Great Road, died Friday, March 29, 2019 at Miriam Hospital, Providence. He was the beloved husband of the late Marie A.J. (Melucci) Azar.

Born in Central Falls, a son of the late Joseph and Ella (Sarkas) Azar, he had lived in Lincoln for the past fifty-one years.

Judge Azar was a graduate of Central Falls High School, and earned a Bachelor's Degree from Providence College and a Juris Doctorate from the Boston University School of Law.

He went on to a distinguished law practice for over fifty years in Pawtucket, and was appointed Probate Judge in the City of Central Falls. He had also served as a Judge Advocate General in the U.S. Army

He was chairman for twenty-five years of the Lincoln Town Democratic Committee, Past-President of the Pawtucket Bar Association, and a communicant of the Church of St. Basil the Great.

He is survived by four daughters, Pamela M. Azar of Lincoln, Patricia A. Antonelli of Lincoln, Priscilla A. Azar of Cumberland, and Paula Wilson of Glendale, AZ; two sons, Louis E. Azar, Jr., and his wife Patricia Connor-Azar, of Woonsocket, and Dr. Anthony C. Azar, and his wife Dawn Azar, of Rehoboth, Mass.; one sister, Barbara Deeb of East Greenwich; two brothers, Joseph Azar, Jr. of Central Falls, and Robert Azar of Warwick; five grandchildren, Alexander Elias Azar, Surrey Azar, Richard Wilson, David Wilson, Don-Anthony Azar; his sister-in-law, Arabella Melucci of Providence; several nieces and nephews; and very close family friend, Kathie Toner of Westport, Mass. He was the father of the late Richard Azar.

A Melkite funeral service will be celebrated Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Church of St. Basil the Great, 15 Skyview Drive, Lincoln. Burial, with military honors, will follow in St. Basil Cemetery, Cumberland. Relatives and friends are invited, and may call Tuesday, from 4:00 8:00 p.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to the Church of St. Basil the Great Building Fund, 15 Skyview Drive, Lincoln, R.I. 02865 would be appreciated. For directions and guest book, please visit

Published in The Woonsocket Call on Apr. 2, 2019