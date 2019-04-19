BLACKSTONE MA - Louis J. Martinelli, 98, of Blackstone, MA passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, April 18, 2019 with loving family by his side. His is the beloved husband of the late Gertrude M. (Deragon) Martinelli. Born in Blackstone, MA on February 14, 1921, he is the son of the late Henry and Eva (Morin) Martinelli. He is the loving father of Constance M. Boisvert and her husband, Robert L. of Woonsocket, RI and Claire M. Boitau and her husband, Edgar L., Jr. of Bellingham, MA. He leaves his cherished grandchildren, Jason Boiteau and his wife, Heidi, Robert Bosivert and his wife, Carolynn, Catherine Boisvert, Michael Boisvert, and Timothy Boisvert; and his great-grandchildren, Amber and Alexis Boiteau, Jonathan and Sophia Boisvert. He is the brother of Beatrice Desilets, and Lorraine St. John both of Blackstone, MA and the late Henry Martinelli, Sr. Rita Martinelli, PM, Raymond Martinelli, Florence Lavimodiere, Leo Martinelli, and Ernest Martinelli.

A lifelong resident of Blackstone, he owned and operated Louis Auto Body Shop on Rathbun Street, Blackstone. He also worked delivering bread for Martinelli Bakery. He was a graduate of Blackstone High School. Mr. Martinelli was one of the founding members of the Millerville Mens Club and served two terms as President. He also worked as a bartender for many years at the club.

Mr. Martinelli was a United State Army Air Corps World War II Veteran with the G Squadron 112th AAF Base Unit attaining the rank of Sergeant. He received the Good Conduct Medal, EAME Theatre Ribbon with 2 Battle Stars and the American Theatre Campaign Ribbon.

He enjoyed playing his guitar, country music and watching cowboy movies. Devoted to his family, he will be greatly missed.

Funeral will be held on Wednesday, April 24th at 9:00AM from CARTIERS FUNERAL HOME, 151 So. Main St. (Rte 126), Bellingham, MA with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00AM at St. Theresa Church, 630 Rathbun St., Blackstone, MA. Interment will follow at St. Jean Baptiste Cemetery, Bellingham. Visiting hours are on Tuesday, April 23rd from 5PM to 8PM at the funeral home. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Donations in memory of Louis J. Martinelli to The New Beginnings at All Saints Church, 323 Rathbun St., Woonosocket, RI 02895 would be appreciated.

To sign guest book visit www.cartiersfuneralhome.com Published in The Woonsocket Call on Apr. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary