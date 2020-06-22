CUMBERLAND - Louis S. Beaubien, Jr., 63, of Cumberland, RI, passed away suddenly at the Landmark Medical Center in Woonsocket. He was the loving husband of Marjorie (Gobeille) Beaubien. Born in Woonsocket, a son of the late Louis, Sr. & Evelyn (Mellor) Beaubien.Louis worked for Accudyne Machine Company in Bellingham, Ma. He was an avid gardner, enjoyed cruises and traveling but most of all spending time with his family and grandchildren.Besides his wife he is survived by his children, Christine M. Beaubien, Sarah E. Doyle and her husband Michael and Catherine A. Beaubien and her fiancé Kevin MacElree, 2 grandchildren, Aidan & Alannah Doyle, siblings, David Beaubien and his wife Rebecca, Diane Antoniou and her husband Steve and Richard and John Beaubien.Calling hours will be held Tuesday from 4-7 pm in the Keene-Brown Funeral Home, 445 Greenville Rd., North Smithfield. A Mass of Christian Burial in St. John's Church in Slatersville, followed by burial in Union Cemetery in North Smithfield will be private.