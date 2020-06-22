Louis S. Beaubien, Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Louis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CUMBERLAND - Louis S. Beaubien, Jr., 63, of Cumberland, RI, passed away suddenly at the Landmark Medical Center in Woonsocket. He was the loving husband of Marjorie (Gobeille) Beaubien. Born in Woonsocket, a son of the late Louis, Sr. & Evelyn (Mellor) Beaubien.

Louis worked for Accudyne Machine Company in Bellingham, Ma. He was an avid gardner, enjoyed cruises and traveling but most of all spending time with his family and grandchildren.

Besides his wife he is survived by his children, Christine M. Beaubien, Sarah E. Doyle and her husband Michael and Catherine A. Beaubien and her fiancé Kevin MacElree, 2 grandchildren, Aidan & Alannah Doyle, siblings, David Beaubien and his wife Rebecca, Diane Antoniou and her husband Steve and Richard and John Beaubien.

Calling hours will be held Tuesday from 4-7 pm in the Keene-Brown Funeral Home, 445 Greenville Rd., North Smithfield. A Mass of Christian Burial in St. John's Church in Slatersville, followed by burial in Union Cemetery in North Smithfield will be private.

www.brownfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Woonsocket Call from Jun. 22 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Keene-Brown Funeral Home
445 Greenville Rd
North Smithfield, RI 02896
(401) 762-5008
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved