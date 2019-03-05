|
|
WOONSOCKET - Louise E. Pasacane, 82, of Woonsocket, RI passed away on February 26, 2019, at the Friendly Home.She was born in Milford, MA daughter of the late John & Eleanor (Julien) Pasacane.
Louise worked for the former Hyman & Brickle Co., Mark Stevens office and the Woonsocket City Clerk's office from where she retired.
She is survived by her children Donna Hall and Robert Hall, daughter in law Carol Dufrense, 7 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandson.
She was preceded in death by her daughter Deborah Parenteau, grandson Paul Desrochers and brother James Pasacane.
Funeral Service will be held Saturday March 9th at 3pm in the Egidio DiPardo & Sons Funeral Home 75 Harris Ave. Woonsocket. Calling hours will be held prior to the service from 2-4pm.
www.dipardofuneralhome.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Mar. 6, 2019