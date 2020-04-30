|
WESTBOROUGH, MA - Louise Boudreau Elias, 91, of Westborough, MA and a fifty-year resident of Cumberland, passed away peacefully Sunday, April 26, 2020. Born in Burlington, Vermont, Louise was the youngest of 13 children and eighth daughter of the late Norbert and Beatrice (Gaudet) Boudreau. As a child the family moved to Woonsocket, RI, where Louise grew up. After graduating from St. Clare High School, Louise attended Rivier College where she studied vocal music. After college, Louise spent two years in New York City furthering her musical education in pursuit of a musical career. In the summer of 1952, while performing as the vocalist at a wedding she met Bill Elias, a cousin of the bride and they would be married the following year. Louise and Bill enjoyed 61 years of marriage before his passing in 2015. They were blessed with four children and Louise spent much of their youth staying home with them. In 1986 when their daughter Diane was diagnosed with cancer, Louise relocated to Denver to live with Diane for that year serving as her primary caretaker and best friend.
Louise fiercely loved her children, grandchildren and eventually her great grandchildren. Louise also loved her sisters who she considered not just sisters, but best friends. Louise was a "hugger" and a great encourager. Her smile lit up a room and she brightened the day of everyone she encountered. Louise was a wonderful wife, mother and Nana, a great friend, a gracious host who loved to entertain and a great listener. Louise was a life-long lover of music and loved whatever activities her children and grandchildren pursued. Late in life, Louise became an avid hockey fan shivering in many rinks following the careers of her two youngest grandsons. Louise was also a devout Catholic who loved the Lord and greatly enjoyed daily mass, missing it very much the last few years of her life. Louise lived at the Willows of Westborough for the last five years of her life, and her family is especially grateful to the entire Willows community for enriching Louise's life.
Louise was predeceased by her husband of 61 years, F. Wilfred Elias and her daughter, Diane Louise Elias. Louise is survived by her children, John Elias and his companion, Margaret Mulrooney, of Westfield, New Jersey, Matthew Elias and his wife Brenda of Dallas, Texas, and Andrew Elias and his wife Johanna of Weston Massachusetts; her grandchildren, Claire Gordon, Christopher, Rebecca, Sarah, Catherine, Alexander and William Elias; three great grandsons, Matthew Gordon, Coleman and Lucas; a sister in law Phyllis Elias of Peabody, Massachusetts; and numerous nieces and nephews. Louise is also predeceased by her parents and all 12 of her siblings.
Live Streaming of Louise's Funeral Service can be viewed Friday, May 1st at 10 AM EDT. Please go to Louise's obituary page at the O'Neill Funeral Home website, www.oneillfuneralhomes.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting contributions in Louise's name be made to The Jimmy Fund.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on May 1, 2020