NORTH SMITHFIELD - Louise F. (Zajas) St. Onge, 88, of North Smithfield, passed away peacefully on Feb. 23rd, at the St. Antoine Residence. She was the loving wife of the late Joseph N. "Leo" St. Onge. Born August 7, 1930 in North Smithfield, she was the daughter of the late Kosztek & Anna (Haczynski) Zajas. Louise was a secretary for many Dye-Finishing Co's. in the Blackstone Valley area before retiring. She was a graduate from the former Blackstone High School and the Hill College for Secretarial Studies. She was a avid reader, cribbage player and loved music. Louise and her late husband loved camping, spending vacations along the east coast, from Maine to So. Carolina. In 1988 they became summer residence at the Holly Tree Camp Ground in So. County.

She leaves a brother, Edward Zajas of Blackstone, MA. 2 nieces & 4 nephews. She was predeceased by her 2 brothers, Adam & Frank Zajas.

Relatives & Friends are invited to a Memorial Service on Thursday, March 7th, at 11:00 A.M. in the Kubaska Funeral Home, 35 Harris Ave. Woonsocket, burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.

Kubaskafuneralhome.com. Published in The Woonsocket Call on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary