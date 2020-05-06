NORTH SMITHFIELD - Louise (Beauchemin) Picard, 91, of North Smithfield, died peacefully Sunday, May 3, 2020 at St. Antoine Residence. She was the wife of the late Dr. Jean A. Picard, whom she married August 30, 1952. Born in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, she was the daughter of the late Dr. Leon O. and Laure (Dufour) Beauchemin.Mrs. Picard received her Master's Degree in Dietetics from the University of Montreal where she met Jean while he was in dental school. She was a homemaker, worked for WIC, and as a local travel agent. Louise was an active member of the Richelieu Club and the Women's Club. With her beautiful singing voice, she graced the stage for many years with the Veritones. She was also an active member of the Our Lady Queen of Martyr's choir. She loved to ski with her family, play tennis and golf, and was recruited into her 80s for her deft putting touch during tournament play!She is survived by her children, Lise Laquerre and her husband, Raymond, of Homosassa Springs, FL, Suzanne Mulroy and her husband, John, of Wakefield, RI, Eric Picard and his wife, Pamela, of Fairfield, CT, and Nicole Picard and her husband, Patrick Murray, of Santa Monica, CA; and eight grandchildren, Richard and Stephen Laquerre, Katherine and Michael Mulroy, Justin and Lucie Picard, Nicky and Matthew Zarchen. She was the sister of the late Madeleine Roberts, Therese Beauchamp-O'Hanlon, and Louis Beauchemin.We would like to thank the caring staff at St. Antione's.Due to pandemic restrictions, private funeral arrangements have been directed by the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket.The family plans to hold a memorial service in Louise's honor for family and friends when restrictions are lifted. Condolences may be sent to Suzanne Mulroy at 80 Preservation Way, Wakefield, RI, 02879.