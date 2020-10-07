1/1
Lucie Regina Drobnis
CUMBERLAND - Lucie R. Drobnis, 87, of Cumberland, passed away peacefully Thursday, October 1, 2020 in The Holiday Retirement Skilled Nursing Home. She was the wife of the late Philip Drobnis and the late former Mayor of Woonsocket, Gerard J. Bouley. Born in Woonsocket, RI, she was the daughter of the late Auguste and Bella (Bourassa) Beaulieu.

Lucie lived most of her life in Woonsocket. Her parents were French Canadian immigrants who settled in Woonsocket and raised their family there. Lucie worked as a stitcher for the former U.S. Rubber Company for twenty-one years and held several other occupations throughout her life. She was an avid dancer and loved attending the dances at the Senior Center with her brother Albert. While married to Philip Drobnis, she lived in Kennedy Manor, where they were both very active in various clubs. She loved playing Bingo and attending community functions. She also enjoyed attending outdoor concerts. Lucie was a skilled knitter and crochetier. She crafted many slippers, blankets, tablecloths, and other cherished heirlooms for her family. She looked forward to spending holidays and special occasions with her family, always bringing her prized deviled eggs. She was happiest when she was around her family. She will be missed.

She is survived by her son, Paul G. Bouley and his partner, Denise Concillio of Woonsocket; her daughter, Judith A. Beauregard and her husband, Normand of Attleboro; her sister, Bella Menard of Woonsocket and brother, Roland of York, PA; and five grandchildren, Ryan, and his wife Jamie; Derek, and his wife Christine; Adam Beauregard, Joni Rubien, and her husband Nate; and Joshua Robert. She was the mother of the late Donna Robert of Woonsocket, and sister of the late Albert, Paul, Charles, Rene, and Leo Beaulieu, Leona St. Saveur, Margaret Maynard, Theresa Bouley, Simone Lussier, and Rita Beaulieu.

Her services will be held Friday, October 9, 2020 beginning with visitation at 5 PM, followed by a prayer service at 7 PM in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket. Social distancing guidelines will be implemented upon your arrival.

Published in Woonsocket Call from Oct. 7 to Oct. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Holt Funeral Home
510 S Main St
Woonsocket, RI 02895
(401) 769-0133
