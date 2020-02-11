Home

Lucien N. Dusablon

Lucien N. Dusablon Obituary
WOONSOCKET - Lucien H. Dusablon, 69, of Woonsocket, passed away peacefully with his loving wife and son by his side. Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Lucien and Germaine (Lamothe) Dusablon. Lucien shared his life with Colleen (Bousquet) Dusablon for 36 years; 22 of those, married.
Lucien drove and dispatched for various trucking companies for over 40 years, retiring from National Retail Trucking in Avon, MA. He truly enjoyed his beloved Yankees, the game of golf, trips to Twin River and he always looked forward to Autumnfest weekend. A lively and strong willed man, Lucien did everything on his own terms, right up until the very end.
Besides his wife Colleen, he is survived and greatly missed by his son, Derek "Deuce" Dusablon, daughter, Erica Dusablon and his grandson, Damion Dakin.
Friends and relatives are invited to visitation on Thursday, February 13, from 4-8 PM, with a prayer service at 7, in the Keene-Brown Funeral Home, 445 Greenville Road, North Smithfield, RI. Burial will be held privately.
www.brownfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Feb. 12, 2020
