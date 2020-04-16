|
WOONSOCKET - Lucien O. "Big Lou" Lavigne, 65 of Woonsocket, passed away Easter Sunday on April 12th, 2020; surrounded by his loved ones in Landmark Medical Center. Born in Milford, MA, Lucien was the son of Eva (Riendeau) Lavigne of Cumberland, and the late Denis Lavigne.
Lucien was a proud graduate of Woonsocket High School, class of 1973. He worked as the beloved General Maintenance Man at Trinity Nursing and Rehabilitation Center; where he was very much appreciated and adorned for his long-time service. Lucien was a devout communicant of the Holy Family Church and was also involved with the CYO in his youth. Lucien was highly competitive, and thoroughly enjoyed playing games with his friends and family such as horse shoes, cribbage, softball, quoits, cornhole, and bowling. Lucien participated in a bowling league for many years at Walnut Hill Bowl with his friends and family; having developed a strong presence in the community over the years. Lucien also greatly enjoyed trips to the beach, Florida, New York City, live music, and dancing. He truly had a heart of gold and prided himself in servicing others whenever needed. Lucien was a true gentleman and his laughter was absolutely infectious.
Lucien also leaves his fiancé, Lori A. Young of Burrillville; his cherished three sons Donald Garand of Orono, ME, Nathan Lavigne and his wife Lauran Lavigne of Scituate, and his youngest son Bryan Lavigne and his wife Heather Lavigne of Attleboro, MA. Lucien also leaves his siblings Albert Lavigne of Mapleville, Theresa Dewitt of Douglas, MA, and Claire Pelletier of North Smithfield. Lucien also leaves his three adored Grandchildren Krystle Garand, Brittany Garand, and Savannah Lynn Lavigne and cherished nieces and nephews all of which were loved dearly. Lucien will live on in the hearts of those he loved and instilled his values in which will never be forgotten.
A memorial service will be held at a later date under the direction of the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main Street, Woonsocket. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Health and Rehabilitation Center, attn: 3rd Floor Dementia Unit, 4 St. Joseph St., Woonsocket, RI 02895.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Apr. 17, 2020