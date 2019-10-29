|
WOONSOCKET - Lucien W. Bonin, 78, of Woonsocket, passed away October 28, 2019 at Hope Hospice & Palliative Care, Providence. He was the husband of Marie (Turcotte) Bonin. Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Wilfred and Eva (Mathieu) Bonin.
He worked as a custodian for many years at Globe Park and Bernon Heights Elementary schools. Lucien enjoyed music and dancing as well as watching classic TV shows.
Besides his wife, Marie, he is survived by their children, Lisa Bonin of Cumberland; Alan Bonin of West Warwick; Ronald Bonin and his fiancé Nain Pena of Saunderstown; four grandchildren, Julija Parker, Shane, Ashley and Dylan Bonin; a sister Pauline Tingley of Smithfield and his beloved companion, Lukey.
His funeral will be held Friday, November 1, 2019 at 9 AM at the Holt Funeral Home, 510 S. Main St., Woonsocket. With a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM in Holy Family Church, 414 S. Main St., Woonsocket. Burial will follow in St. John the Baptist Cemetery, 314 Wrentham Road, Bellingham, MA. Calling hours are Thursday from 4:00 - 7:00 PM in the funeral home.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Oct. 30, 2019