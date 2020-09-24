LINCOLN - Lucienne J. Anger, 99, of Manville, died September 21, 2020 in The Holiday Retirement Skilled Nursing Home. She was the wife of the late Albert Anger. Born in Bellingham, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Eveline (Belair) Belanger.
Mrs. Anger worked as a box maker for the former Coby Glass Company, Woonsocket, always working full time until her retirement, including 2nd shift so she could be home during the day with her young daughters. A devoted wife and mother, she loved to cook and Sunday dinners were always enjoyed as a family. Lucienne was a communicant of St. Blaise Church, Bellingham, and of the former Assumption Parish, Bellingham, as well as, a member of the Royal Travelers. She loved spending time with her family, forecasting the weather, word search books, and was always ready for a good game of cards. She enjoyed traveling, never refused a trip to her favorite stores, and was an avid seamstress, spending many hours sewing beautiful outfits for her three girls. Lucienne will be greatly missed by all.
She is survived by her three daughters, Pauline Faella and her husband, Donald, of Cumberland, Suzanne Ranieri and her husband, Daniel, of Bellingham, and Helen Trudeau and her husband, David, of Cumberland; and six grandchildren, and eleven great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her grandson, Kevin Poisson; her sister, Irene Cadieux; and her brother, Arthur Belanger.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, September 28, 2020 at 10 AM in St. James Church, 33 Division St., Manville, and can be viewed live online at https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/11510089.
Burial will follow in St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Bellingham, MA. Calling hours are Sunday from 2-4pm in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.