NORTH SMITHFIELD - Lucile R. (Poulin) McDonald, 88, of North Smithfield passed away peacefully on Thursday May 21, 2020 at the Hope Hospice Palliative Care of Rhode Island. She was the beloved wife of James T. McDonald. Born inBerlin, New Hampshire, she was the daughter of the late Eugene and Marie Louise (Belanger) Poulin. Married at St. Joan of Arc in Cumberland, Lou and Jim were together for 65 years.Lucile worked as a registered nurse for 40 years starting at Woonsocket Hospital in the 50's. She enjoyed the bulk of her career as a leader in the Surgical and Burn Unit at Rhode Island Hospital while raising her 4 children with Jim in North Smithfield. She graduated from St. Louis School of Nursing in Berlin, New Hampshire 1953 and was honored with a Bachelor of Psychology from University of Rhode Island in 1979.Some of the highlights of Lou's life were her large family of 8 brothers and sisters. As the youngest of the family, she was drafted as the mascot of The Berlin N.H. Snowshoe club as a 3 Year old. Lucile was a Majorette at Woonsocket High, participating in roller dancing at Scholl's Roller dome in Warwick, team waterskiing on Beach Pond, and dancing at Rhodes on the Pawtuxet were the highlights of her younger days. Traveling was an important part of the feisty redheads life. Family in Quebec, historical fun with the family, and multiple tours of the United States were just some of the destinations. She and Jim toured London, Paris, and Seattle in their late 80's. Closer to home, Lucile enjoyed the company of friends at OLQM Bingo.Lucile was always involved in civic programs including 30 years as an officer and instructor at Woonsocket Youth Figure Skating Association, serving 11 years as President of the St. Agatha's Senior Citizen Group, and 30 years as an important member of the American - French Genealogical Society as a Latin and French translator.She is survived by her husband James McDonald of North Smithfield, her four children; Patricia Fortier of North Providence, Joan Phillips (Pete) of Coeur D'Alene Idaho, Michael McDonald of North Smithfield, Thomas (Cindy) McDonald of Blackstone, Massachusetts. 7 Grandchildren Jason, Benjamin, and Catherine Fortier, Cody Phillips, Michael McDonald, Erin and Ella McDonald. 3 Great Grandchildren Alyssa, Kelsey, and Jason Fortier. She is survived by one sister, Theresa Gosselin, of Florida and numerous nieces and nephews.She is predeceased by her parents, brothers, and two of her sisters.Services will be privately held with Keene-Brown Funeral Home at Precious Blood Cemetery in Woonsocket. A celebration of Life will be held in the Fall.Remembrances may be made to the North Smithfield Residents Food Pantry Slatersville Congregational Church, 25 Green Church, North Smithfield, RI 401.769.2777.