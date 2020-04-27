|
WOONSOCKET - Lucille B. Schatz 100 and 7 months, formerly of Cumberland, died April 23, 2020, at Friendly Nursing Home. She was the wife of the late Alfred W. Schatz Jr. Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Aldor and Yvonne (Guertin) Rainville. She was a longtime employee of Uniroyal in Woonsocket, and worked on the Ghost Army Project, helping in the manufacture of inflatable tanks and other vehicles used during WWII to deceive the German Army and was also an inspector for the company. She was a life member of Unit 1 of the Disabled Veterans Auxiliary. Lucille was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who kept an immaculate home. She enjoyed traveling and was a member of the Royal Travelers, St. Louis Senior Citizens, and the St. Joan of Arc Senior Citizens.
Lucille is survived by her son Richard W. Schatz and his wife Ann of Cumberland, and her granddaughter Katrina Schatz and her fiancé DJ Carney.
Her funeral and burial will be private. To send condolences please visit www.fournierandfournier.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Apr. 26, 2020