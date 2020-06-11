Lucille (Dufresne) Barchiesi
NORTH SMITHFIELD - Lucille (Dufresne) Barchiesi 99, passed away peacefully at Landmark Medical Center on Friday, June 5, 2020. She was the wife of the late Armand Barchiesi.

Born in Woonsocket daughter of the late Arthur and Marie Anne (Sills) Dufresne.

She was a lifelong resident of Woonsocket until moving to North Smithfield to live with her daughter and son-in-law.

Lucille worked for American Paper Tube for 16 years and for Reliance Plastic for 27 years.

She was a member of the Wii Senior Bowling League and enjoyed taking trips to the casino to play BINGO. She enjoyed traveling and she loved to spend time with family and friends. Lucille was a very warm and caring person, she always made someone feel as if they were part of the family.

She is survived by her daughter Anna Bouley and her husband Robert of North Smithfield, RI.

She was the sister of the late Philippe, Ovide, Normand, Robert, Raymond, Violette Dufresne, Germaine Courchesne and Lillian Worley.

Her Funeral will be held on Monday, June 15, 2020 at 10 AM in the S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1583 Diamond Hill RD. Woonsocket, RI 02895 with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM in St. John the Evangelist Church, Slatersville, RI 02876. Relatives and friends are invited; calling hours are on Sunday from 4-7 PM. Social distancing will be observed.

sdipardomcfh.com

Published in Woonsocket Call from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home
1583 Diamond Hill Road
Woonsocket, RI 02895
