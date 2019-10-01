|
|
GLOCESTER - Lucille C. (Daigle) Drainville, 93, of Chepachet, passed away September 30, 2019 in Greenville Center. She was the wife of the late Leo C. Drainville. Born in Woonsocket, RI, she was the daughter of the late Joseph L. and Annette (Theroux) Daigle.
She worked as a Seamstress for the former Royal Robes of Woonsocket prior to her retirement in 1988. She lived in Pensacola, Florida for 20 years before returning to RI in 2009. Lucille loved to sing and dance, sew, and knit. Her favorite hobby was collecting and sharing jewelry.
She is survived by her seven children, Lucille Medeiros of Riverside, Edward Boisvert of Woonsocket, Rose Coddaire of Chatanooga, TN, Michael Boisvert of Chepachet, Sam Boisvert of Harrisville, Robert Boisvert of Georgetown, TN, and Charles Boisvert of Harrisville; fifteen grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren; five sisters, Pauline Fortier of Hyannis, MA, Lillian Scirocco of Woonsocket, Yvonne Piette of North Smithfield, Vivian Daigle of Springfield, MA, and Constance St. Germain of North Smithfield. She was the mother of the late Yvonne Fearing, and the sister of the late Homer Daigle, Lucienne Marks, Eugene Daigle, and Suzanne Daigle.
Her funeral will be held Thursday, October 3, 2019 beginning with visitation at 9:30 AM in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket, with a funeral service to begin at 11 AM. Burial will follow in St. John the Baptist Cemetery, 314 Wrentham Road, Bellingham, MA.
www.holtfuneralhome.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Oct. 2, 2019