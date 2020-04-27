|
BELLINGHAM - Lucille D. (Robitaille) Pelletier 92, of Pulaski Blvd., passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020 at the Beaumont Rehab and Skilled Nursing Center in Westborough. She was the wife of the late George Pelletier Sr. Born in Woonsocket, she was a daughter of the late Eugene and Antoinette (Lajoie) Robitaille. Lucille enjoyed taking care of her family and her home. She enjoyed cooking and loved to listen to the radio.
She is survived by her son George Pelletier with whom she lived, and her daughters, Diane Koch of Las Vegas, NV, and Louise Savoye of Norcross, GA, a sister Helen Fontaine of Woonsocket, one granddaughter and two great-grandchildren.
Arrangements under the direction of the Fournier & Fournier Funeral Home are private. Please visit www.fournierandfournier.com to send condolences.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Apr. 28, 2020