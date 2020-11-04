1/
Lucille E. Duclos
PARKVILLE, MD - Lucille E. Duclos 97, of Parkville, MD, formerly of Farm St., Woonsocket, passed away November 2, 2020. She was the wife of the late Armand Duclos. Born in Woonsocket, she was a daughter of the late Alphonse and Emelie (Frechette) Charest. Lucille was an LPN and worked at the former Woonsocket Hospital for twenty-seven years.

She is survived by her two granddaughters, Jennifer Weglein of Baltimore, MD and Carrie Gray of Bishop, GA and two great-granddaughters, Rachel Weglein and Julianne Gray. Lucille was predeceased by her daughter Diane M. Roy and siblings, George, Armand, and Rosaire Charest, Theresa Gaunt, Rita Danese, Noella Papagno, Margaret Volpe and Claire Forand.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 10:00 AM, at All Saints Church, Rathbun St. Woonsocket. Burial will follow in St. Jean Baptiste Cemetery in Bellingham. The family will greet guests at church beginning at 9:30 AM. Masks are required, and Social Distancing Guidelines will be observed. Please visit www.fournierandfournier.com to send condolences.

Published in Woonsocket Call from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
