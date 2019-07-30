Home

Cartier's - BELLINGHAM
151 S MAIN ST
Bellingham, MA 02019
(508) 883-8383
Lucille E. (Brissette) Lariviere


1933 - 2019
Lucille E. (Brissette) Lariviere Obituary
BELLINGHAM - Lucille E. (Brissette) Lariviere, 86, formerly of Bellingham, MA, passed away peacefully, on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Cornerstone at Milford where she has resided for over two years. She is the beloved wife of the late Robert T. Lariviere. Born on May 3, 1933 the daughter of the late Eugene and Alice (Duhamel) Brissette. She is the loving mother of Linda J. Beauregard and her husband, Marcel of Woonsocket, RI and Joanne T. Rivard and her husband, Russell of Woonsocket, RI. She leaves her cherished grand- children Laura Beauregard and her husband, Daniel Beck IV, Kevin Beauregard and his wife, Courtney Freitas, Jennifer Maddy and her husband, Ryan; and great-grandchildren Nicholas Tvaroha, Emily Tvaroha, Lily Beauregard, Evan Maddy and Joseph Maddy. She is the sister of Leo Brissette and his wife, Gloria of Jupiter, FL, Theresa Vermette of Tuscon, AZ, Jeannine Stevens and her husband, Joseph of Blackstone, MA and the late Doris Dansereau. She also leaves her nieces and nephews.
Lucille was a resident of Bellingham for over 50 years and worked as a cafeteria worker for the Bellingham School System for over 35 years until retiring. She enjoyed shopping and being a homemaker. Her greatest joy was being with family she will be greatly missed.
Funeral will beheld on Friday, August 2nd with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10AM at St. Theresa Church, 630 Rathbun St., Blackstone, MA. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland, RI. The family will receive family and friends at 9:30AM at St. Theresa Church prior to Mass. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Lucille E. Lariviere to Cornerstone at Milford, for Resdient Activity Fund, 11 Birch Street, Milford, MA 01757 Attn: Beth Patras, would be appreciated.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cartier's Funeral Home, Bellingham, MA.
To sign guest book visit www.cartiersfuneralhome.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on July 31, 2019
